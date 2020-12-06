Five die in traffic accidents

Four people, including an elderly woman and a young fisherman, died in separate road mishaps in parts of the metropolis on Saturday.

The elderly woman was identified as 65-year-old Saeeda, wife of Akbar. According to police, she and her 18-year-old daughter Kainat were crossing a road near the Jamali flyover within the limits of the Sacchal police station when they were hit by an unidentified speedy vehicle. As a result, the elderly woman died and her daughter sustained injuries.

The body and the injured were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy and medical treatment respectively. Police said the girl was in a critical state. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

In another incident, two youths riding a motorcycle died when a speedy car hit them on the Gulbai flyover within the jurisdiction of the Shershah police station. The bodies were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The youths were identified as 26-year-old Nabeel, son of Yousuf, and 20-year-old Irfan. Police said that the car driver responsible for the accident managed to escape. They added that the victims were residents of the Keamari area and one of them was a fisherman.

Similarly, a teenage boy died in a road tragedy on the Super Highway within the limits of the Site Superhighway police station. The body was shifted to a morgue for want of identification after medico-legal formalities were completed at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old woman died in a road accident near Maymar Morr within the limits of the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. She was identified as Komal, wife of Ahmed.