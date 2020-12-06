Educational institutes not responsible for spread of Covid-19, says PSMA

Private School Management Association (PSMA) Vice Chairman Amir Murtaza has said educational intuitions are not responsible for the spread of Covid-19, but the government still has suspended educational activities in schools, colleges and varsities.

According to a statement issued by the PSMA on Friday, the idea of online education had failed in the country as 90 per cent of students do not have internet access and computers, and those who have been taking online classes are not satisfied.

Shopping malls, markets and other businesses were allowed to operate with the SOPs, but educational intuitions where administrators were strictly following the SOPs were not allowed to open even for limited academic activities, Murtaza said.

Referring to a research study, he said that if students did not attend school and physical classes, they would forget lessons and knowledge gained by them within six months.