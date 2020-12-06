Muggers kill poultry shop owner, wound employee

With the law enforcers failing to control street crime, a poultry shop owner lost his life and his employee was seriously wounded after they offered resistance during a mugging bid at their shop in the Korangi area on Saturday.

The poultry shop was located within the jurisdiction of the Korangi police station. Following the incident, rescuers reached the scene and rushed the casualties to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where the poultry shop owner succumbed to his injuries and his employee is still admitted with critical injuries.

Police also reached the crime scene and initiated investigations. According to police, two armed men on a motorcycle arrived at the poultry shop to snatch cash and other valuables, and opened fire after the owner and his employee put up resistance.

The deceased shop owner was identified as 30-year-old Aslam, son of Ayub, and his wounded employee as Zohaib Munir.

Police said the culpritsâ€™ motorcycle did not have a registration number plate and they managed to flee with the stolen cash. Police also seized three empty shells of a pistol from the crime scene and sent them to the forensic division for the ballistics cross matching.

A police officer said that they were unable to obtain CCTV footage of the incident as the power supply in the area was cut when the crime took place. He added that they were awaiting the statement of the injured person, which would help them investigate the case. Further investigations are under way.

Meanwhile, 45-year-old Kalam, son of Abdul Majeed, was wounded in a firing incident within the Korangi Industrial Area policeâ€™s jurisdiction. He was taken to the JPMC for medical treatment. Police said the incident took place for offering resistance during a mugging bid. Further investigations are under way.

Five wounded on Friday

A day earlier on Friday, five people were wounded in separate incidents of firing in parts of the metropolis.

A man was shot and injured in a firing incident in the Dhoraji area within the limits of the Bahadurabad police station. Responding to the information, rescuers reached the scene and transported the victim to the JPMC for medical treatment.

The injured person was later identified as 35-year-old Bakht Alam, son of Mir Hassan. Police said the incident took place over offering resistance during a mugging bid. A case has been registered and investigations are under way. In another incident, a 55-year-old man, Akhtar Rehman, son of Abdur Rehman, was wounded by two armed robbers when he offered resistance during a mugging bid in Dastagir Block 15 within the jurisdiction of the Jauharabad police station. Police said the injured man was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Another man was wounded in a firing incident that took place within the remits of the Sacchal police station. He was identified as Babu, 30, son of Dildar.

Police said he was also injured for putting up resistance during a mugging attempt. He was taken to the JPMC.

Separately, 32-year-old Ghulam Mustafa, son of Rasool Buksh, was shot and injured for offering resistance to muggers in Ayub Goth, within the limits of the Site Superhighway Industrial Area police station. He was moved to Civil Hospital, Karachi, for treatment.

A 43-year-old man, Fayyaz, son of Haji Sajjad, was wounded in a firing incident near Ibrahim Ali Bhai School in Orangi Town. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.