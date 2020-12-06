As 20 more die, Sindhâ€™s Covid-19 death toll hits 3,011

Twenty more people have died due to Covid-19 and another 1,569 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 3,011 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Saturday that 13,864 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,569 people, or 11.3 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 2,051,357 tests, which have resulted in 182,473 positive cases, which means that nine per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 continues to stand at two per cent.

He said that 20,895 patients are currently under treatment: 20,042 in self-isolation at home, 13 at isolation centres and 840 at hospitals, while 744 patients are in critical condition, of whom 82 are on life support.

He added that 1,561 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 158,567, which shows the recovery rate has fallen to 86.8 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 1,569 fresh cases of Sindh, 1,289 (or 82.2 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 473 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District East, 396 from District South, 161 from District Central, 136 from District Korangi, 70 from District Malir and 53 from District West.

As for the other divisions of the province, Hyderabad has reported 55 new cases, Tando Mohammad Khan 22, Sanghar 17, Jamshoro 13, Shaheed Benazirabad and Thatta 12 each, Ghotki and Mirpurkhas 11 each, Sukkur and Jacobabad nine each, Matiari eight, Sujawal and Tando Allahyar seven each, Larkana six, Shikarpur and Umerkot four each, and Kambar three, he added.