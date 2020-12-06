Educational institutions not responsible for spread of Covid-19: PSMA

KARACHI: Educational intuitions are not responsible for the spread of Covid-19, but the government still has suspended educational activities in schools, colleges and varsities.

According to a statement issued by the PSMA on Friday, the idea of online education had failed in the country as 90 per cent of students do not have internet access and computers, and those who have been taking online classes are not satisfied.

Shopping malls, markets and other businesses were allowed to operate with the SOPs, but educational intuitions where administrators were strictly following the SOPs were not allowed to open even for limited academic activities, Murtaza said.