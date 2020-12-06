Dist admin, LCCI to work jointly for uplift

LAHORE : Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has evolved a new methodology in collaboration with the government functionaries to overcome infrastructure related challenges.

In a meeting at commissioner’s office with Commissioner Lahore Division Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghuman in the chair, it was decided that all provincial government departments would join hands with LCCI in its initiative to turn Lahore into showcase of the world.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry also spoke on the occasion while the representatives of other government Departments including LDA, Municipal Corporation, Tepa and Wasa were also present. It was also decided that the markets of Lahore would be jointly visited by the LCCI officials and the representatives of various government departments. In these visits, the team of Rescue 1122 would identify the places for the installation of water hydrants and Wasa team will connect these hydrants with the water pipes. LCCI and the commissioner office would ensure strong collaboration and hold regular meetings.