LCAA office-bearers elected

LAHORE : Agha Iftikhar Ahmad has been elected as President and Mirza Qasim Baig as General Secretary in the annual elections of Lahore Customs Agents Association (LCAA). According to the notification issued by Mian Zia ul Qayyum, Chairman Election Commission, Farooq Hasan was elected as senior vice-president and Abdul Sattar Gujjar as vice-president. Following candidates were elected on the six seats of vice-presidents including Tariq Javed, M Azeem, Shahbaz Munir, Faisal Akhlaq Khan, Zafar Sade Butt and Ch Arshad Mehmood.