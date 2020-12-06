close
Sun Dec 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2020

LCAA office-bearers elected

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2020

LAHORE : Agha Iftikhar Ahmad has been elected as President and Mirza Qasim Baig as General Secretary in the annual elections of Lahore Customs Agents Association (LCAA). According to the notification issued by Mian Zia ul Qayyum, Chairman Election Commission, Farooq Hasan was elected as senior vice-president and Abdul Sattar Gujjar as vice-president. Following candidates were elected on the six seats of vice-presidents including Tariq Javed, M Azeem, Shahbaz Munir, Faisal Akhlaq Khan, Zafar Sade Butt and Ch Arshad Mehmood.

Latest News

More From Lahore