Sun Dec 06, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2020

Fakhar Zaman gets Punjabi Sahit Ratan award

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2020

LAHORE : World Punjabi Congress chairman Fakhar Zaman has been awarded Punjabi Sahit Ratan Award for the development of Punjabi language and culture.

This is the second international highest award which Fakhar Zaman has received from Indian Punjab government after the Shiromani Sahtik Award which he received a few years back. Fakhar Zaman has already received many international awards and two prestigious Pakistani national awards known as Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Sitara-e-Imtiaz. Fakhar Zaman has written 40 books in Punjabi, English and Urdu. His books have been translated into major languages of the world and PhD thesis have been written on it in India and other countries where Punjabi is taught. Fakhar Zaman’s classic novel Bandiwan translated into English as The Prisoner was published by Unesco through Peter Owen Publication of London.

