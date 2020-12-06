Recruitment begins to overcome cops shortage

LAHORE : Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that Punjab Police is currently facing a shortage of about 15,000 personnel and due to the shortage of personnel the recruitment process was started after the approval of the government in the interest of protection of citizens and wider national interest.

He issued instructions in a wireless message addressed to all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs in the province.

He said that in the recruitment process which started a month ago, only the last phase of the written test is left which will be completed on Sunday (today) while the personnel who successfully completed the recruitment phase will be trained and after nearly one year, they will became the part of Police Department in field duties. He said that implementation of corona prevention SOPs should be ensured during the written test.