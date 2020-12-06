Court orders Babar Azam, family not to harass ‘victim’

LAHORE : A sessions court on Saturday ordered Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam and his family not to harass Hamiza Mukhtar, who alleged that she was raped by Babar Azam.

Additional Sessions Judge Abid Raza heard Hamiza's petition. Earlier, the sessions court had asked the police for comments on the petition.

Hamiza alleged that Babar raped her and made false promises of marriage. She had contended her case in the court of Additional District and Session Judge Numan Muhammad Naeem.

Hamiza said in her petition that Babar had illicit relations with her and she became pregnant. She said the player forced her to abort after the promise of marriage. The petitioner annexed her medical documents as evidence.

The woman revealed that when she tried to register an FIR against the cricketer at the Naseerabad Police Station, Babar made her withdraw the application on marriage re-assurance.

However, after earning fame in the sport, Babar refused to marry her, Hamiza said. Following this, the woman said she again approached the police station concerned but they refused to register her statement.

The matter first got the media’s attention last week when Hamiza levelled allegations of violence and sexual abuse against Babar in a press conference in Lahore.

The newly appointed all-formats captain is currently in New Zealand for a three-match Twenty20 and two-match test series against the hosts and could not be reached for comment.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Director of Media and Communications Samiul Hassan, however, said that this was Babar's private matter and that they could not comment on it.