SHOs, IOs being informed about laws related to women’s protection: Shehla Raza

KARACHI : The Sindh government’s women development department and the provincial police department have been working on introducing a simple application form to expedite the process of registering criminal cases on complaints of domestic violence against women.

Women Development Minister Syeda Shehla Raza announced this while addressing a seminar in connection with Human Rights Day, which is observed every year on December 10 across the globe. Huqooq-e-Pakistan, a European Union-funded programme to promote human rights in the country, had organised the event that was also attended by women rights campaigner Anis Haroon and the chief minister’s special assistants Veerji Kohli and Syed Qasim Naveed. Shehla said the women development department and the Sindh police have joined hands for the cause in order to act on the laws of the land meant to protect women’s rights in their true spirit.

She said that every relevant department of the provincial government has been using all the resources at their disposal to provide the utmost assistance to women facing violence or denial of their rights. She also said that the criminal justice system of the country needs to be reformed in order to ensure swift justice to victims of gender-based violence.

The minister said that to safeguard women’s rights, the Sindh government has adopted a number of laws that have not only banned physical torture but also victimisation through psychological, economic and social means.