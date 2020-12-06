YRC holds online Qirat competition

LAHORE : Young Ravians Club (YRC) organized first online Qirat competition during the ongoing corona related closure. The first position was bagged by Umer Farooq of the GCU Lahore, Hafiz M. Ali Affan of FC College stood second while Kashif Aamir Naveed of GCU Lahore has clinched third position. GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi has congratulated the winners.