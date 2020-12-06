close
Sun Dec 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2020

YRC holds online Qirat competition

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2020

LAHORE : Young Ravians Club (YRC) organized first online Qirat competition during the ongoing corona related closure. The first position was bagged by Umer Farooq of the GCU Lahore, Hafiz M. Ali Affan of FC College stood second while Kashif Aamir Naveed of GCU Lahore has clinched third position. GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi has congratulated the winners.

Latest News

More From Lahore