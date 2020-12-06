Muggers kill poultry shop owner

KARACHI : With the law enforcers failing to control street crime, a poultry shop owner lost his life and his employee was seriously wounded after they offered resistance during a mugging bid at their shop in the Korangi area on Saturday.

The poultry shop was located within the jurisdiction of the Korangi police station. Following the incident, rescuers reached the scene and rushed the casualties to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where the poultry shop owner succumbed to his injuries and his employee is still admitted with critical injuries.

Police also reached the crime scene and initiated investigations. According to police, two armed men on a motorcycle arrived at the poultry shop to snatch cash and other valuables, and opened fire after the owner and his employee put up resistance.

The deceased shop owner was identified as 30-year-old Aslam, son of Ayub, and his wounded employee as Zohaib Munir. Police said the culprits’ motorcycle did not have a registration number plate and they managed to flee with the stolen cash. Police also seized three empty shells of a pistol from the crime scene and sent them to the forensic division for the ballistics cross matching.

A police officer said that they were unable to obtain CCTV footage of the incident as the power supply in the area was cut when the crime took place. He added that they were awaiting the statement of the injured person, which would help them investigate the case. Further investigations are under way.

Meanwhile, 45-year-old Kalam, son of Abdul Majeed, was wounded in a firing incident within the Korangi Industrial Area police’s jurisdiction.

He was taken to the JPMC for medical treatment. Police said the incident took place for offering resistance during a mugging bid. Further investigations are under way.

Three women arrested: The Arambagh police arrested three women on Saturday on charges of stealing cloth from various shopping malls and markets in Karachi. Station House Officer (SHO) Pawan Kumar of the Arambagh Police Station said an FIR had been lodged by a Jama Cloth shop owner, alleging that three women had stolen several suits and cloth from different shops of the market.

He said they caught the women fleeing after stealing cloth from the market on Saturday. The stolen pieces of cloth were said to have been recovered from the possession of the three, identified as Nazia, Fouzia and Nadia. The women were involved in stealing cloth from the nearby Allah Wala Market.

Two men ‘commit suicide’: Two men allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents on Saturday.

The body of a man was found in a room of a private hotel in Saddar. Rescuers transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for an autopsy where the man was identified as 25-year-old Sherazuddin, son of Nauroz Khan.Police said the man hailed from Chitral, and he had arrived at the hotel on December 3. The man ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan.