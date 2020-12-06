Six districts may become ‘unlivable’ till 2050

Islamabad : As many as six districts in Pakistan have been included into those vulnerable areas that would become ‘unlivable’ till 2050 if tree cover is not enhanced to a minimum safer level.

The reports compiled so far have pointed out the grave threats to the people of six districts including Multan, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, and Hyderabad due to the very low ratio of tree cover that has led to the deterioration of the natural environment.The data showed that climate change ministry is pursuing ‘Urban Forestry’ project in which it is also taking care of these six districts in coordination with the provincial departments.

The IQAir has ranked Lahore as the world’s third most polluted city just behind India’s New Delhi and Bosnia Herzegovina’s Sarajevo. The United States Environmental Protection Agency regards air quality as satisfactory if the AQI is under 50. Meanwhile, Lahore’s air quality was recorded at 250, considered ‘very unhealthy’. The air quality index of Multan and Faisalabad has been recorded at 186 and 141 respectively. The data provided by the Punjab Environment Department stated that the Punjab Spatial Strategy has been linked with the Environmental Management tool, i.e. Environmental and Social Management Framework (ESMF), with the intention of aligning Punjab Spatial Strategy with the principle of sustainable development.