Nine deaths, 489 new COVID-19 cases in twin cities

Rawalpindi : The intensity of the second wave of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak is intact here in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi as another nine confirmed patients of the illness belonging to the twin cities died of the disease in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 768 while the total number of patients so far confirmed from the region has crossed the figure of 42,000 on Saturday.

As many as 489 new patients have been confirmed positive for the disease from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district taking the tally to 42,010 in the region. ICT is still the worst hit by the virus especially in terms of the number of cases with 31,992 cases so far registered while the number of patients reported from Rawalpindi reached 10,018 on Saturday.

The number of deaths so far caused by the virus from the region is much higher in Rawalpindi district with 434 deaths while 334 patients from ICT have so far lost their lives due to the illness.

As many as two patients died of COVID-19 in the federal capital in the last 24 hours while 353 new patients have been tested a positive taking the number of active cases to 5874. A total of 25784 confirmed patients from ICT has so far recovered from the illness.

Meanwhile, another seven patients died of the disease from Rawalpindi district, in the last 24 hours while 136 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19. Of a total of 10,018 patients so far reported from the district, 8,407 have been discharged after treatment while on Saturday, there were a total of 1,177 active cases of the disease in the district.

As many as 85 confirmed patients of COVID-19 from the district were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town including Corona Management Centre in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and Red Crescent Hospital while as many as 1,092 confirmed patients of the disease were in isolation at their homes on Saturday.