‘Death rate in second wave of coronavirus has gone up’

LAHORE : Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Ameer-Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr

Sardar Al-freed Zafar has said that in view of the rapidly deteriorating situation due to the second wave of coronavirus, it is welcoming to hold awareness week at the government level to highlight the precautionary measures against the dangerous virus.

Speaking with regard to awareness week on corona, the PGMI principal said that the situation in the country due to corona is worrying at the moment and with the increase in the number of patients, the death rate has gone up during the second wave of coronavirus.

He said that use of face mask should be the motto of the every person. The students of PGMI and AMC and other institutes should make it their main objective to create maximum awareness among the people around them.

He said that apart from the medical students, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, especially the younger generation should play their role and brief the citizens through social media as the youths are the guarantee of a stable future of the country.

Prof Al-freed said that it is the first responsibility of medical professionals and other citizens to properly inform their loved ones and friends to safeguard them from the deadly virus.

He said that in today's age of social media and information technology, it is not a difficult task to send a message to others.

The PGMI principal said that the only solution to prevent from corona is in the hands of the people and precautionary measures should not be neglected at all.

He said that corona is a disease in which the patient's survivors and caregivers do not come near him as the infection can spread to others and the patient has to be placed in isolation, which is no less than a test.

Prof Al-freed said that despite provision of all medical facilities by the government, the patients were suffering from severe mental illnesses.

He appealed to the citizens to take special care of health of the elderly in their homes and avoid travel for leisure.

He asked the people to use face masks when going out for work so that maximum positive results of the government awareness week can be seen.