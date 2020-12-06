22 Covid-19 patients die

LAHORE : Twenty-two Covid-19 patients died and another 540 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Saturday. The toll of fatalities rose to 3,137 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 122,293 in the province. Out of a total of 122,293 infections in Punjab, 119,513 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission.