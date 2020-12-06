Property dispute claims life

LAHORE : A man was killed while two others were injured in firing incident over a property dispute in Samanabad here on Saturday.

Two groups had a conflict over a property. On the day of the incident, they resorted to firing. As a result, three men received bullet injuries. They were shifted to hospital where Javed died. He had received a bullet injury in his head. Victims Saqib and Abdul Bari were under treatment at the hospital.