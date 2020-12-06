close
Sun Dec 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2020

Property dispute claims life

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2020

LAHORE : A man was killed while two others were injured in firing incident over a property dispute in Samanabad here on Saturday.

Two groups had a conflict over a property. On the day of the incident, they resorted to firing. As a result, three men received bullet injuries. They were shifted to hospital where Javed died. He had received a bullet injury in his head. Victims Saqib and Abdul Bari were under treatment at the hospital.

Latest News

More From Lahore