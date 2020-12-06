Property dispute claims life

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : A man was killed while two others were injured in firing incident over a property dispute in Samanabad here on Saturday.
Two groups had a conflict over a property. On the day of the incident, they resorted to firing. As a result, three men received bullet injuries. They were shifted to hospital where Javed died. He had received a bullet injury in his head. Victims Saqib and Abdul Bari were under treatment at the hospital.