Man dies in accident

LAHORE: A motorcyclist was killed in an accident in Defence-C here on Saturday. The victim identified as Tariq was riding a bike. As he reached Defence-C area, a speeding car hit him. He received injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital where he died.
ATTEMPTS SUICIDE: An 18-year-old man set himself on fire after being expelled from job in Mangamandi. The victim identified as Amir worked in a private factory. He was so frustrated for losing his job that he set himself on fire. He received serious burns was shifted to a nearby hospital.
INJURED: A guest fell victim to stray bullets at a marriage ceremony in Liaqatabad. Usman, 22, was attending a marriage ceremony when some other guests started firing in the air. Two bullets hit Usman. He was admitted to nearby hospital.