close
Sun Dec 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2020

CM Usman Buzdar for ensuring SOPs

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2020

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed for ensuring corona SOPs during the ongoing recruitment process in Punisher police.

He said proliferation ratio of Covid-19 has increased in Punjab, therefore, all precautionary measures should be strictly followed.

On the direction of the CM, IG Inam Ghani has issued instruction for strict implementation of corona SOPs.

He directed all officers and officials to implement corona SOPs and pay special attention regarding facemask, sanitizers, gloves, protective kits, besides other instructions.

Latest News

More From Lahore