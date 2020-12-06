CM Usman Buzdar for ensuring SOPs

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed for ensuring corona SOPs during the ongoing recruitment process in Punisher police.

He said proliferation ratio of Covid-19 has increased in Punjab, therefore, all precautionary measures should be strictly followed.

On the direction of the CM, IG Inam Ghani has issued instruction for strict implementation of corona SOPs.

He directed all officers and officials to implement corona SOPs and pay special attention regarding facemask, sanitizers, gloves, protective kits, besides other instructions.