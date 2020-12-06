close
Sun Dec 06, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2020

CM Usman Buzdar condoles death of Sherbaz Mazari

Lahore

LAHORE : Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of veteran politician Sardar Sherbaz Khan Mazari.

He extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant them courage and strength to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

He further stated that Sardar Sherbaz Khan Mazari served the people of the area in true sense.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab also expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the incident of throwing five children into a canal in Kasur. The Chief Minister sought a report from Commissioner Lahore Division and directed him to determine the causes of this tragic incident.

