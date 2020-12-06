People are talking about

-- the debate going on about what to do about the Citizens Club in Islamabad that has finally been completed. People say it would be nice if the club was turned into a ‘women only’ place where they could go to relax, enjoy ‘me’ time and interaction with other women, while those who wanted to hold classes of different subjects like cooking; doing business etc.: that would make women self-sufficient, would also have a place to hold them in.

-- the entry of another female Bhutto in politics and how it appears that the two major parties, which function on the belief that dynasties should rule the country, are banking on their women to lead them out from their political crisis. People say these parties revolve around personalities who follow the guidelines of their mothers and fathers that ruled the country by turn for ages, hurling accusations against each other but now in cahoots to try and unseat the present government.

-- the second award ceremony, organised under the aegis of the Centre for Law and Justice (CLJ), to acknowledge the services of sanitation workers and to recognize the efforts of volunteers associated with a campaign to bring dignity to this work. People say sanitation is essential for any group of humans but no one wants to do this labour and workers find challenges in occupational safety and health and employment security, while social stigma and discrimination is further rearticulated in religious nuances

-- the news that a project that combines satellite images, mapping technologies and the local knowledge of villagers to help build climate-proof settlements in disaster-prone areas of Pakistan won an international award recently. People say it’s a great achievement, as over a million persons benefited from the project that has trained residents to better protect their villages from disasters in the mountainous northern areas, which are vulnerable to earthquakes, floods and environmental degradation and are home to some of the poorest communities.

-- the heartening news that in light of the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the country, the religious scholars have unanimously agreed with the government that all public rallies should be postponed. People say there are numerous persons who believe that there is no such thing as a virus epidemic, so they ignore all advice to follow SOP’s or even just wear a mask and if religious scholars use their influence they could respond positively and keep themselves and others safe.

-- the report that says Karachi has the worst public transport system in the world because the megacity has become of the provincial government’s incompetence. People bemoan the fact that taxis and buses have almost vanished from the city’s streets which are now occupied by motorcycle rickshaws that are not only a dangerous mode of transportation but are also a major cause of traffic congestion, with the owners charging as much as they want and fleecing customers.

-- the report that all the judicial officers posted in Pattoki tehsil courts stopped working and applied for ten days leave in protest against the alleged misbehaviour and abusive conduct of the president of the local bar association with their colleagues including a female judge. People such incidents have become quite common with a few black sheep giving all lawyers a bad name and the lawyers community should itself keep a check on their behaviour. – I.H.