Journey towards sustainable growth

Islamabad : The story of Ruth Binyamin takes us through a journey of a prolonged struggle in the hope to build a strong and sustainable business for a comfortable family living. A simple family with lack of needed resources to support the continuity of their business emerged as a successful microentrepreneur in a competitive environment against all odds.

Ruth Binyamin, despite her belonging to a minority community, made her way from struggling through a slow and steady growth into a path of rapid progression. The Christian family, currently residing in a small village of Martinpur, Nankana Sahib, had many members with very little to support their daily expenditures and family needs. Struggling from making the ends meet, Ruth with her husband finally took the initiative to start a business of producing knitted garments and leather products like jackets and track suits on a small scale at home. With the support of his husband and family, she worked day and night to gain the required experience and establish market contacts necessary for their business.

With strong commitment and resilience, consistent cash flows started to appear. Their standard of living got better where children started to receive quality education and comfortable lifestyle. However, as soon as the business started to take roots in the market, many challenges emerged in the way to success. The business required funds to scale up in order to manage operational costs and establish sustainable supply chain. Instead of focusing on their incremental growth, they had to face fierce competition in the market that laid out even more challenges to sustain their present business and supply chain system.

It was then she finally visited Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL) and availed a micro loan facility to inject the much needed funds to her business. With this fresh investment in shape of KMBL loan, she was able to fulfill the growing demand of her customers. This loan facility turned out to be a game changer for her business. Ruth Binyamin was now able to expand the supply chain where her son established a distribution network, supplying her manufactured good in Murree and Islamabad. He is now running a successful business of his own in these areas, strengthening Ruth’s business to expand outside her small village. As the demand increased, Ruth had to scale up her business back home to be able to produce more than she had to before. More resources were hired from the village and skills were taught to produce leather related products to the locals. The success of this business had a very positive impact on her community and locality where many of them even started initiatives on their own. Currently, she has six employees working at her manufacturing unit. She aimed to provide employment opportunities in her minority group, empowering her people in their locality. She also provides her products at very low prices on occasion of Christmas and Easter to her Christian community residing in the area.

As the supply chain got stronger, Ruth now has to purchase more machines and hire further employees to cater the growing demand of her products. Along with enhancing her current product lines, she is also planning on adding new business lines like producing seasonal daily-wear t-shirts & trousers.

Ruth Binyamin is one example in many who knew when to scale up her business in order to reach sustainability and KMBL expedited her vision. She only needed resources to push through adversities while her resilience and commitment was enough to shape up her dream.

— Muhammad Hammad