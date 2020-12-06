Dry fruits sale rises in chilly conditions

Islamabad : With biting chill creeping into the air the sale of dry fruits has increased tremendously as these are the real treat and perfect gift of nature in the winter season.

The customers are taking great interest in almonds, apricots, dates, peaches, peanuts, and pistachios. Most of them are grown in mountainous and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu, and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and tribal areas.

The increase in the sale of dry fruit has happened at the time when the people are facing unprecedented price hike and food inflation. But it is the cold weather that has forced the customers to enjoy dry fruit to brave the chilly weather conditions.

Ahsan Ali, a shopkeeper at Saddar Market, said “The unhindered supply of dry fruit helped keep the prices affordable for many weeks but when demand increases the prices also go up accordingly.”

He said that they have been doing business in this market for the last many years and the customers buy dry fruit despite their high prices.

The prices of dry fruit appear to be unaffordable for the majority of the people especially belonging to the lower strata of the society. The situation is different for those who only look for the quality and taste of the products irrespective of their prices.

The residents have also complained that there is no check and balance of prices, which empowers the shopkeepers to sell the dry fruit at high rates.

Nadeem Rasool, a customer, said “The prices of dry fruit increase every year and it seems that only elite segments will be able to buy them in the future.”

He said: “I have paid Rs2,500 for two items—walnuts and pistachio—and I don’t hope I will buy them again this month.”