Grim reality

Kaavan, the world’s loneliest elephant who came from Sri Lanka, has reached his new home in Cambodia. Kaavan had been living in the Islamabad zoo since the late 1980s. He also had a partner who died in 2012 after which the Asian elephant was left alone. For elephants, living without a partner is extremely disturbing. It is good to hear that Kaavan has been sent to a safe sanctuary in Cambodia where he will spend the remaining years in a safe environment. But, unfortunately, there are many animals in various zoos across the country who need our attention. These animals have been living in unfavourable conditions. A few months ago, the two lions died after the zoo’s administration set fire inside their cage to move them out of their enclosure. The lions suffered serious injuries and died. These lions were also living in Islamabad’s Marghazar Zoo – where Kaavan was kept. The relevant authorities should pay attention to the plight of animals. They shouldn’t be kept in tiny spaces.

Irfan Rasheed Baloch

Karachi