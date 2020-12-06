Online learning

With the arrival of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government decided to close all educational institutions and instructed them to move to distance learning. Unfortunately, in countries like Pakistan, online classes are no substitute for the physical classroom due to various factors like low internet connectivity and power loadshedding. For uninterrupted online classes, a high-speed internet connection is a must. In many backward areas of Pakistan, especially in Balochistan and Sindh, residents are deprived of the facility of the internet.

Those areas that do have internet services face the problem of electric loadshedding. Without these two essential things, how can students take online classes? Before taking such decisions, the government should have thought about these backward areas as well. Students who are financially strong are taking online classes without any problems. On the other hand, unprivileged students are facing difficulties. The government should either end online classes or ensure that all areas have a strong internet connection. The government can also consider conducting on-campus classes. To contain the spread of the virus, a limited amount of students should be called every day.

Muzaffar Khoso

Sukkur

*****

Education institutions all over the country have been closed following a spike in coronavirus cases. Now, schools and universities are conducting online classes. Many students are deprived of the two basic facilities: a strong internet connection and an uninterrupted supply of electricity. Because of this issue, many students are unable to take their classes properly. Another issue that students face when it comes to distance learning is high charges of internet packages. These students have to deal with an additional expense to take classes. On the other hand, education institutions are not offering any concessions in fees. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, a majority of parents are unable to afford their children’s education expenses. In this regard, it will be better if the government asks universities and other education institutions to offer a 50-percent discount. In addition, the government must ensure that all students have access to proper internet services so that they can study without any problem.

Saman Amjad

Sheikhupura

*****

As the country witnessed the second wave of the virus, the government announced the closure of all schools, colleges and universities. It may seem that all students have smoothly transitioned to online learning, but the reality is just the opposite. There are many students who are unable to take classes because they don’t have the internet facility. The higher authorities should take adequate steps to ensure that all students, especially those who are from remote areas, have the internet and laptops so that they can continue their education.

Malik Ramadan Isra

Islamabad