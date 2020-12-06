Schools and Covid-19

This refers to the letter ‘Dangerous practice’ (Nov 30) by Mehwish Jabeen. I agree with the writer who says that schools should call only those teachers who have to assign homework to students. My son pointed out the same issue and added that half of his teachers were sick with the symptoms of Covid-19. I was shocked and asked him why those teachers didn’t stay at home to which he had no answer.

This second wave of the virus is more dangerous. There is no need to call all teachers. Also, those teachers who are not feeling well should be strictly instructed to stay home.

Usman Khan

Peshawar