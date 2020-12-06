The government had cancelled the May/June annual examinations during the Covid-19 outbreak. As a result, students of Class XII who had to take the exams in June were promoted to the next class. These students easily got admission in BS courses in different institutions.

On the other hand, those students who took the 2020 special annual examinations that were conducted in October were unable to get a seat as a majority of education institutions expressed that they have run out of space. It is unfair to those students who took the exams and then applied to different colleges and universities. The higher authorities need to have a look at this issue.

M Shaikh

Islamabad