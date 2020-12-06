Gold rates unchanged

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market remained unchanged at Rs110,300/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Saturday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price also remained the same at Rs94,564, it added.

In the international market too, bullion rates remained intact at $1,839/ounce.

Jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

Similarly, silver rates stood the same at Rs1,220/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver also remained unchanged at Rs1,045.95, it added.