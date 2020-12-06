Misdirected development

LAHORE: Cities, home to only 37 percent (78 million) of the total population, continue to be the ‘dumps of all development’ for obvious as well as elusive reasons, while our rural areas, where 63 percent (132 million) live, are bare-boned in terms of infrastructure they rightfully deserve, a result of decades of neglect.

Urban areas are developed considering the needs of people living at that time in a city. Cities attract private investment because of developed infrastructure which creates job opportunities. This attracts the rural population to migrate to cities and try their luck at available jobs.

The unplanned influx of rural job seekers clogs the infrastructure built for settled inhabitants. Focus on speedy development in the rural regions to create non-farm jobs in these regions would ensure equitable and sustained growth; besides arresting migration to already overcrowded urban centers.

There is a need to make a paradigm shift in development priorities in Pakistan by giving more importance to rural development where the majority of the Pakistanis live. This task could be accomplished with little planning as infrastructure development has linked semi-rural towns with villages much better than before, markedly reducing isolation. Pakistan currently faces over 6 percent unemployment but in reality, it is much higher as the rural population is grossly under employed.

The farm-based rural population, having small landholdings, does not starve because they grow enough grain for the family, but they lack all other amenities of life. This is the reason the poor population is larger in rural Pakistan than urban regions

If jobs are not created in the rural regions unemployment rate will reach unmanageable proportions, while migration to urban areas will make the cities hard to control. This also reflects an overdue realisation that Pakistan’s labour market is going through five transitions that from farm to non-farm, rural to urban, unorganised to organised, subsistence self-employment to decent wage employment, and school to work.

It clearly translates into a huge opportunity for job creation and growth. It is high time that government earmarks substantially more resources for rural regions that would create new markets. This would induce the private sector to exploit the potential of these newly created markets at places where the majority of Pakistanis live.

If the government succeeds in eradicating rural poverty mainly by creating non-farm jobs than 63 percent of Pakistanis which reside in small towns and villages will have more money in their pockets and spend more on consuming value-added products. It has the potential to bring about a major shift in our economy, whether it is on televisions, toothpaste or cars, increased consumption in rural Pakistan will create new jobs required for providing these value-added products and services.

The state would have to create opportunities through incentives for setting up industrial zones particularly for agro-based industries in rural areas. The only long-term solution is to make rural areas a better habitat for job creation. For the time being we cannot take jobs to people, they have to go where jobs are. The current infrastructure deficit reinforces an already skewed geography of work by amplifying job clustering to existing cities rather than creating new ones.

The only sustainable, long-term solutions lie in an integrated approach to education, employability and employment -that will arise from the reform of current regimes in infrastructure, education, skill development, and labour laws.

The key in this regard would be the level of governance. Besides transparency, the additional resources should be accompanied with innovative thinking and a clear plan for ensuring that the ambitious spending strategy of the government delivers growth. The planners would have to consider behavioral economics on how rural spending by the government can be productively used by rural consumers to enhance their quality of life.

The planners will have to realise that the burdens of poverty falls most heavily on women in rural areas who have a very low level of education and who are subject to a multitude of cultural and other social constraints. Women are vital contributors to the economic survival of poor households and a family reliance on their earnings increases with the extent of poverty. Funds are hard to come by for women welfare projects as they do not fit the scheme of conventional development. The challenge going forward for this segment of the social sector is to redefine the rules.