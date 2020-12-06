SNGP cuts UFG losses 1.60 percent

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has significantly reduced Unaccounted for Gas (UFG) and volumetric losses of the company by taking stringent measures against leaks, pilferage, and other issues, a company spokesperson said on Saturday.

Announcing the results for first quarter of Financial Year 2020-21 of the three-year UFG Reduction Plan approved by the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet (ECC), the company declared 1.60 percent and 1,576 MMCF reduction in UFG losses and volumetric losses against the targets of 1.25 percent and 1,425 MMCF respectively. “This achievement translates into financial savings of Rs755 million,” said the spokesperson said. It is pertinent to mention that SNGPL has initiated dedicated efforts for gas theft control; rectification of gas leakages; and resolution of measurement errors. In addition to it, special efforts were made for controlling the losses in areas with high UFG rate which affected the company in the past and contributed for more than 33 percent in total volumetric losses of company.

Highlighting the key achievements made by SNGPL, the company spokesperson said the average monthly gas losses in High UFG areas had been reduced by 40 percent from 1,413 MMCF to 856 MMCF with the help of law enforcement agencies, adding the company removed 1,008 illegal taps in all such areas, while lodging 104 FIRs against the pilferers.

"The company has also increased vigilance and consequently 14,488 gas theft cases were detected, while special raids resulted in booking of 404 MMCF or Rs472 million against consumers of various categories. While making best use of technology, SNGPL also detected 236,808 aboveground and 7,889 underground leakages through laser leak detectors," the official said.

Sui Northern Gas had also finalised its future course of action to achieve the annual targets. Some of the major initiatives include full coverage of all industrial consumers through SCADA System, he said, and added that it has also planned to install 200 cyber locks on suspected industrial consumers to restrict any possible unauthorised access.