Not 90-day remand but: Repeated remands of an accused is cruelty: SC

ISLAMABAD: Justice Umar Ata Bandial of Supreme Court (SC) has remarked during the hearing of routine cases that media has misinterpreted apex court remarks with regard to filing of more than one references against NAB accused.

He remarked a day before that he had termed the seeking of remand of 90 days repeatedly against one accused as cruelty.

In one newspaper 90 days remand was reported as cruelty. Now all the institutions should run this news again. Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar remarked how the court could call the permission of law as cruelty.

“This news item was run wrongly with reference to me. There can be no remand more than 14 days in criminal case,” he said. Justice Munir decision was also mentioned during the previous day remarks. “I had not talked of 40 days remand,” he said.