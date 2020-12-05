No transfer but suspension over corruption: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that any bureaucrat who was caught involved in corruption will be suspended from service rather than transferred to another post.

The premier said the Pakistan Citizen Portal was the major step on the journey to people's empowerment, as the state and the government were duty bound to look after weaker segments of society, including the poor, elderly people, orphans and special persons.

The prime minister was addressing a ceremony here in connection with the completion of two years of the Pakistan Citizen Portal, which works under the Prime Minister's Delivery Unit. He noted that so far three million people have used PCP for redressal of their complaints and their satisfaction level is very high regarding getting relief.

According to Geo News, the prime minister said that the Citizen Portal was helpful in providing the government with input on who was performing better in their district and who wasn't. He said that any bureaucrat who was caught involved in corruption will be suspended from service rather than transferred to another post.

The PCP was launched in 2018 with the aim to timely address the problems of the people and get their feedback. The prime minister emphasised that people should exploit this option as they would have power to get their problems resolved and would not be helpless.

The prime minister emphasised that the PCP also provided a complete picture about response and performance of ministries and departments. He said municipal services have appeared as the least responsive section in addressing people's grievances. He noted that this happens as our local government system has failed to deliver to people's needs. The premier pointed out that change happened in Pakistan due to the elections but the government would have to deliver and it was not any favour, but its responsibility and duty. “PCP is a journey of people’s empowerment,” he said.

The prime minister said that when freedom was won and those, who got the government, could not change their mindset and that they had come after the British rulers, who had come from another country for the rule on slaves, who neither had rights nor freedom. He recalled that when he first visited England, he witnessed a massive difference in provision of services to people there, as compared to Pakistan. He noted that the PCP was a very big step towards the welfare state established in Madina, being the first welfare state to take care of the weaker segments of the society.

The prime minister noted that in the Western countries, citizens were empowered and expected the government to serve them since they pay taxes. In democratic societies, Imran Khan said, those in government had no choice but to listen to the masses because they needed their votes.

The prime minister noted the municipal services were not being provided in the country, which reflected that the local government was not functioning properly, therefore, the government was introducing a new autonomous local bodies system in big cities. He was confident that a revolution would come after the new local bodies elections. He explained that the new local government system would be implemented at a village level, where people would be able to elect their representatives, who would directly receive funds every year. He said the local governments will be autonomous like the provincial governments.

The prime minister was confident that it would be the best way to solve their municipal and problems at local government level, like pollution, waste management, sewerage etc: across the world, these issues were resolved by the local government.

In major cities like Karachi and Lahore, he continued, elections would be held and a city government would be formed that would take care of issues being faced by the residents, including water, sanitation, waste management etc.

The prime minister said that overseas Pakistanis had also used the citizens' portal to lodge complaints and got addressed their issues while sitting abroad. In provincial districts, he noted, people face problems due to corrupt assistant commissioners, police officers and other officials, who exploit residents and ask for bribes. He urged people to register complaints pertaining to any such officials on the portal and promised that the government would hold them accountable. He said that the government would continue to expand the service and urged people to use the portal extensively. As prime minister, he explained, it would be easy for him to find out which of his ministers, bureaucrats were not performing and which ones are doing well and be rewarded.

The prime minister emphasised that bribe was a big issue in Punjab and Sindh, where people were found complaining about this menace. He asked the people to register their complaints at the portal if a deputy commissioner, assistant commissioner or police officer demands bribe from them. He assured that the government will take action against such corrupt officials. He said the system of check and balance was must to ensure good governance.

Meanwhile, addressing a ceremony in connection with the launching of Radio School and Education Portal here, the prime minister said the online education was a revolution for remote areas. He said the uniform education policy will end the division in the nation.

Prime Minister emphasised that it was more difficult for those who were illiterate that their children benefit from distance education. He was of the view that teacher training was the most important thing and remarked, “If we can train teachers online and have online courses for them, it will be a great service. I have seen that especially in remote areas, there is no science or math teacher, which makes it very difficult for children. In rural areas, children are already left behind, but through this, such problems can be overcome. Even after the COVID-19, we can reach out to remote areas and at least provide better education.”

Esakhel tehsil of Mianwali, he noted, is far away and all the girls' schools are closed there because if the girls do not study there then there are no female teachers, and similarly nurses and other staff are not available there. “Remote areas are stuck in a vicious circle, but now there is a good chance that we can reach those areas through it until the infrastructure is in place,” the prime minister believed.

The premier pointed out that the madrassa, Urdu and English medium divides the country and does not allow it to become a nation. He said the people on whom they spend more money reduce their ‘Pakistaniyat’ and wherever there was an imperialist system, such conditions prevail. He said that uniform syllabus will make a nation and its subjects should be read by all; this is a revolution for him. He continued that bringing religious madrassas at the central level is a great service in Pakistan. He said the British destroyed the Muslim education system after 1857 and the literacy rate kept dropping. He said that there was a great need for a national education policy and skills education was the most important at the moment as the youth needed jobs but it would be difficult unless they were taught skills.

Meanwhile, Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri met Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The prime minister directed the Ministry of Religious Affairs to remain in constant touch with the Ulema and the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to keep them informed regarding the coronavirus situation.

In addition, he emphasised the Ministry of Religious Affairs should ensure that scholars and elders are provided with indicators of the spread of the virus so that the emphasis on the implementation of the corona SOPs in religious sermons is possible through the pulpit.

It was also clarified on the occasion that mosques cannot be closed under any circumstances, but emphasis on implementation of SOPs is necessary. Noorul Haq Qadri also consulted the prime minister on the reorganisation of the Ulema and Mashaikh Council.