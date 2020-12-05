IPPs irked at non-seriousness on part of Power Division

ISLAMABAD: As many as 53 independent power producers (IPPs) that signed MoUs with the government providing estimated relief of Rs836 billion in their remaining period of PPAs, have got irritated on the non-seriousness on part of the Power Division in finalising payment mechanism for offloading dues of Rs462 billion and implementation of their recommendations mentioned in MoUs. The IPPs also conveyed to the government that they will not provide the relief of over Rs135 billion, which is due in the head of late payment surcharge saying waiving off the amount in head of LPS is not mentioned in the MOUs.

Top sources privy to the ongoing talks between the IPPs and the government confided to The News that the IPPs have told in clear terms unless and until the payment mechanism is finalized and progress is made on their recommendations enshrined in the MOUs, they will not sign the amended power purchase agreements (PPAs). Under the recommendations mentioned in the MoUs, there are some tax related issues of IPPs and some IPPs want to delink the tariff of power plants that run on bagasse from imported coal.

The IPPs argued saying if there is a delay in finalization of payment mechanism and on their recommendations’ implementation, they will not be able to sign the amended PPAs on time as some IPPs have foreign lenders and because of the forthcoming Christmas holidays, they will not be able to get the approval from them which are necessary to enable them to sign the amended PPAs. “And that is why IPPs get irritated over the non-seriousness on part of the Power Division,” sources while quoting the IPPs in the meetings told The News.

“This has put the government on a tight rope as the life of MoUs is for six months that will expire on February 12, 2021. Under the MoUs, the government is bound to offload the dues of Rs449 billion. Almost over two and a half months have elapsed since the signing of MoUs.

“Head of MOU implementation committee, Adviser to PM on Finance and Revenue Dr Hafeez Shaikh, does not want to let the life of MoUs expire and wants immediate finalization of payment mechanism and substantial progress on IPPs’ recommendations mentioned in MoUs, so that the government could reap the dividends of MoUs,” the sources said adding that Dr Hafeez Shaikh has also stated that whenever he gets the payment mechanism with 3-5 options, he will take no time to sign it.