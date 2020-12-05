‘Terrorist’ killed in Karak encounter

KARAK: A terrorist was shot dead and a policeman sustained injuries in an encounter in Dabb Hakeemkhel area of Karak tehsil, police said on Friday.

Following a tip-off, the police, including Elite Force personnel, raided a house in Dabb Hakeemkhel area where they exchanged fire with the outlaws. As a result, the constable identified as Naseemullah sustained injuries while in retaliatory fire, one alleged terrorist identified as Hafeezullah, a resident of North Waziristan, was killed.

The police recovered a Kalashnikov and a pistol from his possession and his other accomplices managed to escape to the nearby

hills while taking advantage of the darkness. Police also set up blockades and started a search operation in the area to arrest them.

The sources claimed that the slain terrorist had fled his house in Bannu district and he had taken refuge in Dabb Hakeemkhel area of Karak with a family hailing from North Waziristan who had been residing in the area for the last three years.