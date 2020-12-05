close
Sat Dec 05, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 5, 2020

PM is voice of the poor: Shibli Faraz

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 5, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said proposing a 10-point agenda to the world to cope with COVID-19 manifests the leadership qualities of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In tweets, the minister noted the prime minister in fact has proved himself as a voice of the poor by demanding in unambiguous terms establishment of $500 billion fund and cancellation of loans of the poor countries as well as recovery of plundered amount from the corrupt politicians and criminals. Shibli said the prime minister is the only world leader demanding equitable provision of vaccine to all the COVID-19 affected countries.

