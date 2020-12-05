Four children killed after poisonous food intake

SUKKUR: Four children were killed after allegedly having poisonous food and getting unconscious in the village Bachal Soomro in Tharparkar district.

Reports said as many as 30 others became unconscious after eating poisonous Biryani and Kheer at a Soyem in village Bachal Soomro near Naukot in district Tharparkar. The residents immediately shifted them to the Naukot Hospital, where four children identified as 18-month-old Akram, 12-year-old Irshad, baby Wazira and Hussain were declared dead due to the poison intake. Meanwhile, the police said an investigation was underway and they had collected samples of the food for medical examination.