NAB has recovered looted amount of Rs466 bn: chairman

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said that NAB has established Anti-Money Laundering Cell in NAB headquarters and Witness Handling Cells in all the regions to improve the standard and quality of investigations as per law.

“NAB intends to incorporate experienced legal counsel, prosecutors, deputy prosecutors and additional prosecutor general in its legal team to have vigorous prosecution in the Honorable Courts,” he said while chairing a meeting to review overall performance of NAB at NAB headquarters on Friday.

“The NAB is absolutely committed to root out corruption so that corrupt should be brought to justice and looted money should be recovered and deposit in national exchequer as per law”, he said, adding: “The Transparency International (TI) Pakistan and World Economic Forum have appreciated NAB’s overall performance in eradication of corruption and corrupt practices.” “The report of Transparency International Pakistan issued on July 30, 2020 in which Mr. Sohail Muzaffar Chairman Transparency International (TI) Pakistan has stated that NAB anti-corruption drive has resulted in an excellent impact much needed since its inception and it has so far made recovery of Rs 466 Billion which is a remarkable achievement,” he said. “Transparency International Pakistan has been working with NAB since 2000, on awareness and preventive efforts to eradicate corruption, and has held many workshops, trainings, and seminars, especially on NAB’s interaction with business community and bureaucrats, assisting in NACS, UNCAC, etc.”

“To further improve the quality of inquiries and investigations on the basis of solid and documentary evidence, the NAB has started Combined Investigation Team (CIT) system to conduct inquiries and investigations comprising one Senior Investigation Officer, one junior Investigation Officer, Additional Director Investigation as case officer, legal counsel, financial expert, land revenue expert and forensic expert under the supervision of Director and DG concerned to benefit from collective wisdom.”

He said the NAB has established its own Pakistan Training and Research Academy in which specialized training is being imparted to investigation officers as well as prosecutor officers on modern lines to probe money-laundering and white collar crime cases.