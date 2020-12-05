close
Sat Dec 05, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 5, 2020

Case against PML-N leaders, revenue officials

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 5, 2020

MULTAN: Accountability Court Judge Raja Safdar Iqbal on Friday fixed December 8 for hearing of a case against former PML-N MNA Sultan Mehmood Hinjra, PML-N MPA Ghulam Qasim Hinjra, Muhammad Afzal and seven revenue officers in illegal plots allotment case.

All the accused had filed applications for acquittal.Earlier, the NAB officials had filed the case in the court, stating that an inquiry into money-laundering was started in the illegal allotment of plots case against the accused revenue officials.

