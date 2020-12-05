Lahorites to defeat PDM: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that no one would be allowed to usurping of people’s rights as the government was striving to create ease for the public.The chief minister said that the Lahorites would give no response to the PDM rally on 13 December.

Special Assistant to CM (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest.The chief minister directed the SACM to project the government performance and public welfare projects comprehensively.

The measures aimed at providing relief to masses as well as improving governance should be properly accentuated, he added.The PTI government has done what the past governments failed to do for years, the chief minister said adding that the treacherous PDM narrative should also be vigorously countered.

The chief minister said that the one-man show had been done away with and the government was delivering all services as a team.The prices of flour and sugar have been stabilised due to the timely decisions made by the Punjab government.

Punjab was the only province where 20-kg flour bags were available at a fixed rate and the sugar was also being provided at Rs81 per kg in Sahulat bazaars, he added.

Usman Buzdar said the anti-Pakistan narrative of the opposition parties had failed and the PDM was spreading coronavirus through their gatherings. Regrettably, the rejected elements had no pain for the masses, he deplored. A transparent leadership like Imran Khan will move the country forward, he concluded.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan informed the chief minister that a strategy had been devised to properly project the government performance, adding that political orphans in the PDM would continue to face defeats.

These elements were following the enemy’s agenda while the opposition parties had faced defeat at every front, she added.Regrettably, the cabal of opportunists had gone berserk in lust for power, she said.