Coronavirus claims another 10 lives in KP

PESHAWAR: Coronavirus on Friday claimed 10 more lives, bringing the total deaths from the viral infection to 1399 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

And 419 people were diagnosed with the infectious disease that brought the total number of positive cases in the province to 48683.

Of 10 fatalities, seven died in Peshawar, and one each in Abbottabad, Kohat and Dera Ismail Khan. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar has suffered more human losses due to the coronavirus, as 671 people have died of Covid-19 in the provincial capital.

Abbottabad with 105 losses is second to Peshawar and Swat with 104 fatalities is third in the province in terms of human losses from the fast transmitting viral infection. Peshawar on Friday recorded 143 positive cases that brought the total number of positive cases to 18,431.

Other districts including Kohat reported 52 positive cases, Abbottabad 39, Khyber tribal district 29, Chitral Lower 22, Upper Dir 15, Chitral Upper 13, and Nowshera, Mardan, and Hangu recorded 12 each positive cases, while 11 people were tested positive for the viral infection in the Malakand district, 10 in Dera Ismail Khan, nine in Swat, and eight in Mansehra.

Meanwhile, the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) on Friday started providing free corona investigations after the hospital administration acquired antigen testing kits. The LRH spokesman, Mohammad Aasim, said that the patients would no longer need to wait for three or four days for their Covid-19 investigations.