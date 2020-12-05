Three suspected robbers held in Lahore

LAHORE: City division investigation police claimed to have arrested three suspected robbers on Friday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Rehan Butt, Kamran and Yaseen. Butt allegedly shot at a person during robbery for offering resistance at Shahdara. The other suspect, Kamran, was involved in shop robberies at Lohari Gate. At least 20 cases have been traced against him and gold ornaments weighing over 12 tola have been recovered from his custody. Yaseen, was involved in looting citizens by masquerading as cop.