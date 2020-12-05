close
Sat Dec 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
December 5, 2020

Three suspected robbers held in Lahore

National

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
December 5, 2020

LAHORE: City division investigation police claimed to have arrested three suspected robbers on Friday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Rehan Butt, Kamran and Yaseen. Butt allegedly shot at a person during robbery for offering resistance at Shahdara. The other suspect, Kamran, was involved in shop robberies at Lohari Gate. At least 20 cases have been traced against him and gold ornaments weighing over 12 tola have been recovered from his custody. Yaseen, was involved in looting citizens by masquerading as cop.

Latest News

More From Pakistan