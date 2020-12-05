close
Sat Dec 05, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
December 5, 2020

Detention orders of 17 PML-N workers suspended

National

Our Correspondent Â 
December 5, 2020

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday suspended an order of the Faisalabad deputy commissioner regarding detention of 17 workers of the PML-N and sought a reply from the district government. PML-N Lawyers Forumâ€™s Advocate Rafaqat Dogar challenged the detention orders saying the government had been victimising the workers of the opposition parties to sabotage the upcoming rally of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Lahore. Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Mushtaq suspended the impugned order by the Faisalabad DC and sought a reply by Dec 28.

