Youm-e-Dua observed

LAHORE:On the call of the government and ulema, 'Youm-e-Dua' was observed here on Friday to get rid of coronavirus pandemic.

While addressing a Friday congregation at Grand Jamia Masajid Baharia Town, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, and special representative of the prime minister on interreligious harmony, said “We will get rid of the coronavirus pandemic by turning to Allah and following the preventive measures against coronavirus. He underlined that following preventive measures against coronavirus is in accordance of the teachings of Islam. He said “We should seek blessings and compassion from Allah Almighty by doing good deeds.” He also appealed to the political and religious organisations not to hold public gatherings in the wake of the rising cases of Covid-19 in the country.