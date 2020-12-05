Plea to stop PDM rally in Lahore re-filed

LAHORE:A citizen on Friday re-submitted a petition with some amendment in the Lahore High Court seeking a direction for the government to stop the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) from holding its rally in Lahore on Dec 13.

On Thursday, the petitioner’s counsel Nadeem Sarwar had withdrawn the petition after Justice Jawad Hassan had upheld an objection put by the registrar office. The judge had also observed that the opposition parties could not be directly asked not to hold public gatherings in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. In the amended petition, the petitioner changed the prayer and requested the court to direct the government authorities to restrain the PDM from holding public gatherings and protests.

The petitioner also asked the court to order the government to take action against the opposition parties violating the laws and Covid-19 related SOPs. The petitioner had previously submitted that the opposition was going to hold a public rally at Minar-i-Pakistan ground in Lahore despite a health emergency imposed by the government in the wake of the pandemic. He had said the PDM was holding rallies in different parts of the country ignoring a ban on public gatherings imposed by the government. He claimed that the meetings by the opposition parties had become the main source of the coronavirus spread in the country.