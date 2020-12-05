Eight killed in Yemen

DUBAI: At least eight people were killed in the shelling of an industrial compound in Yemen’s strategic port of Hodeida, the government said Friday, pointing the finger at the Iran-backed Huthi rebels.

There has been an uptick in fighting in and around the lifeline port of the western city, where a fragile UN-brokered truce has largely averted major battles between the government -- backed by a Saudi-led military coalition -- and the Huthi insurgents.

Yemeni Information Minister Moammar Al-Eryani condemned the Huthis’ "ugly terrorist attack" on the Thabit Brothers industrial compound on Thursday, according to the official Saba news agency. He said that eight workers were killed and 13 others were injured, while medical sources told AFP there were at least 10 deaths.