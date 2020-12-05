Morocco arrests three

RABAT: Moroccan police said on Friday they have arrested three men in the northern city of Tetouan suspected of "terrorist plots" and links to the Islamic State group.

The three had recorded a "video in which they pledge allegiance to the supposed emir of (IS)... and specify the main objectives of their terrorist plans", the Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations said.

The suspects had already conducted "several exploratory visits to identify the targets" they intended to attack with explosives or through methods similar to "Daesh", the statement said, using the Arabic acronym for IS. Among the items seized during the operation were chemicals used to make explosive devices, an IS banner and several firearms, it added.