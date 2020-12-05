Surgeon jailed in France

SAINTES, France: A retired French surgeon has been sentenced to 15 years in jail at the end of his closed-doors trial for the rape and sexual abuse of four children in the first part of France’s biggest ever paedophilia case.

Joel Le Scouarnec, 70, remained impassive as the verdict was read out on Thursday at the court in Saintes, western France, keeping his arms crossed without a glance at his victims, who embraced each other, overcome with emotion.

Le Scouarnec, who could have faced 20 years behind bars after being found guilty on all charges, will also be subject to a three-year supervision order at the end of his sentence. He has 10 days to appeal.