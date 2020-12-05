Erdogan hopes France will get rid of Macron ‘trouble’ soon

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he hopes France will "get rid" of his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron as soon as possible, in the latest salvo in an escalating war of words between the two leaders.

"Macron is a trouble for France. With Macron, France is passing through a very, very dangerous period. I hope that France will get rid of Macron trouble as soon as possible," Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayers in Istanbul. Turkey and France are embroiled in a series of disputes, from tensions in the eastern Mediterranean to the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region. And the spat has risen to new levels in recent months as France has moved to crack down on Islamist extremism after several attacks on French soil.

Erdogan has repeatedly suggested that Macron get "mental checks" and urged the Turkish people to boycott French-labelled products. On Friday Ergodan said France should get rid of Macron "otherwise they will not be able to get rid of yellow vests," referring to the protest movement that began in France in 2018. "Yellow vests could later turn into red vests," Erdogan said, without elaborating.

Turkey and France are also at odds over Nagorno-Karabakh, a region of Azerbaijan populated by ethnic Armenians that broke away from Baku’s control in a 1990s post-Soviet war. Fresh fighting broke out in September, until a Russian-brokered ceasefire deal was sealed last month. Turkey is a staunch ally of Azerbaijan.