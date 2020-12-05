UN says rights situation in Belarus deteriorating

GENEVA: The human rights situation in crisis-wracked Belarus is deteriorating, the UN rights chief said on Friday, highlighting mass arrests, including of journalists, and numerous allegations of torture.

Michelle Bachelet said there were no signs of improvements in Belarus since an urgent debate before the UN Human Rights Council on the situation there several months ago. "On the contrary, recent weeks have seen continued deterioration, particularly with respect to the right of peaceful assembly," she told the council, pointing out that hundreds of demonstrators continued to be arrested each week.

Belarus has been gripped by massive protests that erupted after Alexander Lukashenko, 66, secured a sixth term as president of the ex-Soviet republic in an August election. The opposition charges that the election was rigged and political novice Svetlana Tikhanovskaya -- who ran against Lukashenko in place of her jailed husband -- was the true winner of the polls.

Bachelet pointed to reports that more than 27,000 people had been arrested since the vote. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said there were "multiple and credible reports of people beaten by members of the security forces during and after their transport to police stations or detention centres," warning that such incidents could amount to torture.